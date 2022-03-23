Live
Live: Is PSN Down? Sony confirms huge PlayStation Network outage
PlayStation Network is currently experiencing big problems
By Adam Vjestica Contributions from Vic Hood last updated
If you're trying to access online multiplayer on PS5 or PS4, you may have noticed that PSN is down right now.
PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users are reporting that they're unable to access online multiplayer games, with Sony's own server network status site showing issues with gaming and social, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Store.
Some players are reporting that PlayStation Network isn't recognizing their PS Plus subscription (required for accessing many of PlayStation's multiplayer games), which is stopping them from accessing online play. We've tested this out ourselves and confirm that we have been unable to play several online games that require PS Plus, but can access several those that do not.
Sony has acknowledged the issues and has said it's "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".
We'll be tracking to see when PSN goes back in up this live blog, and we've contacted Sony for comment, so stay tuned for updates.
We're tried accessing single-player PS Plus free games and modes that we have previously installed and aren't finding issues with these games. However, PS Plus games that require PS Plus to play online still aren't working right now.
We've tried downloading GTA Online from the PlayStation Store and got an error. We're still able to play online games that don't require PS Plus but not games that do require it.
Ubisoft has acknowledged the issues with the PlayStation Network and has said that it is "currently under investigation".
We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity for a number of our titles on PlayStation consoles and this is currently under investigation: https://t.co/1huohgPelmMarch 23, 2022
Is PlayStation Network down for you? Let us know in our Twitter poll.
Is PSN down for you?March 23, 2022
It's possible PlayStation Network being down has been caused by server issues, rather than a glitch in the latest update, as we tried playing online multiplayer without installing the recent PS5 update and still had issues with online play.
The PlayStation Network Service Status is now showing issues with gaming and social, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Store.
According to the site, there are currently issues with game streaming on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which may result in "difficulty launching games, apps, or network features". PlayStation Now is also affected on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which means you "might have difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games".
The PlayStation Store appears to be having the most issues, though, with purchases, downloads, browsing, searching and redeeming vouchers all affected. "You might have difficulty getting products on the PlayStation Store," the website says.
For each of these issues, Sony has said it's "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".
We've just tried logging into a few multiplayer games on PS5 and found that Dead By Daylight, Destiny 2 and FIFA 22 online play isn't working. However, Apex Legends and Fortnite (which don't require PS Plus) are working. It appears the issue is only affecting games that require PS Plus.
A glitch in the recent PlayStation software update may be the cause of the issues, with the glitch asking players to sign up for PS Plus to play online multiplayer games, even if they already have a subscription.
A PlayStation system software update went live this morning on PS4/PS5 and appears to be a glitch where the system asks people to get PS Plus to play online, even if you already own PS Plus. This may effect your ability to play CoD MP (not Warzone, though) until Sony fixes.March 23, 2022
Is The Service Down is also reporting a high number of PlayStation Network outages right now. At the time of writing, 64% of reported issues are of sign-in issues, while 28% have reported issues with online play.
PSN multiplayer servers are currently down
Multiple users have reported that the PlayStation Network otherwise known as PSN is currently down. However, it seems to just be affecting the online multiplayer portion of Sony's services, as we haven't encountered any problems when signing in or accessing digital content.
