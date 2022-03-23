Live: Is PSN Down? Sony confirms huge PlayStation Network outage

If you're trying to access online multiplayer on PS5 or PS4, you may have noticed that PSN is down right now.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users are reporting that they're unable to access online multiplayer games, with Sony's own server network status site showing issues with gaming and social, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Store.

Some players are reporting that PlayStation Network isn't recognizing their PS Plus subscription (required for accessing many of PlayStation's multiplayer games), which is stopping them from accessing online play. We've tested this out ourselves and confirm that we have been unable to play several online games that require PS Plus, but can access several those that do not.

Sony has acknowledged the issues and has said it's "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".



We'll be tracking to see when PSN goes back in up this live blog, and we've contacted Sony for comment, so stay tuned for updates.