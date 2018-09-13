Lenovo and NetApp form partnership to accelerate customers’ digital transformation

Lenovo announced at its Transform 2.0 conference in New York that it’s embarking on a global, multi-faceted partnership with NetApp to accelerate digital transformation for its customers. The move aims to make it easier for both companies customers to modernize their IT architectures from the edge to the core network to the cloud.

The two companies are co-developing the largest range of new Lenovo-branded storage products that combine NetApp’s all-flash data management solutions with Lenovo’s ThinkSystem infrastructure. These new products will utilize core software technology from NetApp and will be manufactured by Lenovo.

Additionally, Lenovo and NetApp announced a new joint venture company in China to deliver storage products and data management solutions localized and tailored to meet China’s specialized requirements and distinct cloud ecosystem. It’s expected to be operational by spring 2019, pending local approvals.

“Lenovo is committed to driving the new IT - Intelligent Transformation - through an expanding customer-centric set of data center offerings,” said Yang Yuanqing, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo. “Lenovo is committed to both organic and inorganic growth to meet the needs of our customers, and maintaining the strongest global partnerships in the data center industry.”

“In today’s global economy, customers demand new approaches to IT infrastructures that support their digital transformation; through this partnership, Lenovo and NetApp will offer a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions and service that is unrivaled in the market today,” said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, NetApp. “Combining our complementary strengths in customer-centric innovation, Lenovo and NetApp will establish a new standard to accelerate our customers’ success.”

The first solutions from this partnership – Lenovo ThinkSystem DE and DM Series – will be globally available for purchase immediately, with more products to be unveiled in the coming months.