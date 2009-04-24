China in porn pirate crackdown

The Chinese government is cracking down on pornographic content in the country, issuing heavy jail terms to those caught selling pornographic DVDs.

China's General Administration of Press and Publication (GAPP) has announced that the dozens of porn peddlers have been given lengthy jail sentences after they were caught selling DVDs and VCDs filled with obscene material – some up to seven years.

The crackdown focused on two piracy rings in the country and saw those jailed also fined up to 105,000 yuan (around £10,500).

Perverting China's young minds

It's not just the streets that are being cleaned of filth, however, but the internet too. According to Ars Technica, China is blaming the likes of Google and Baidu (the country's biggest search engine) for not blocking links to porn efficiently enough.

So far, 2,000 websites have been shutdown by authorities since January in a hope to curb pornography in the country which may "pervert China's young minds".

Via After Dawn and Ars Technica