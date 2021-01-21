How to watch Walker online: stream new Walker, Texas Ranger reboot from anywhere

Cordell Walker is back! The CW's 2021 reboot of popular 90s show Walker, Texas Ranger gives us a modern reimagining of the role previously played by meme machine Chuck Norris. Read on to find out how to watch Walker online and stream every new episode, including for free in some places.

Those expecting the lawman to dish out his uncompromising brand of justice via a flurry of roundhouse kicks this time out might be in for a surprise, however. Supernatural star Jared Padalecki takes on the lead role immortalized by Norris, but while he'll be wearing the classic Stetson and stubble, it's a more angsty and considered ranger this time out - one who doesn't rely on his fists to do the talking.

The revamped show begins with Walker's tragic backstory and his efforts to turn his life around, which looks set to be continuing thread through the season. Haunted by the death of his wife (played by Padalecki's real life spouse Genevieve), Walker finds himself unable to move on until his finds out the truth behind the tragedy.

While continuing to deal with the trauma, he must also struggle on with his job of solving cases, with with opening show seeing Walker and his sidekick Micki Ramirez (The 100’s Lindsey Morgan) investigating a roadside attack on a patrol officer.

The original show ran for a lengthy nine seasons, but will this new version packs as much of a punch without Chuck and his slow-mo fight scenes? You can find out for yourself by reading our guide. Here's how to watch Walker online and stream every new episode of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Walker online from outside your country

For anyone abroad when Walker airs , you’ll likely be unable to watch the show due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to the common digital annoyance of geo-blocking.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Walker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Walker online free in the US

Those with a cable subscription can watch the Walker season 1 premiere live on The CW at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 21. However, it's only airing on linear TV at the time, becoming available for streaming a few hours later on Friday, January 22. When it does, the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch Walker online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play if you're located in the US! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel.



Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Walker, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - again making it's possible to watch Walker free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Walker just like you would at home by summoning the powers of a good VPN.

How to watch the Walker online in Canada

While Corus Entertainment channels usually tend to pick up The CW's shows in Canada, that's unfortunately not the case here, with no confirmation of any other channel airing Walker in the region at this point. Instead, anyone in Canada from a country where Walker is airing will have to use a VPN to regain access to their usual stream of the new show.

While Channel 4 often picks up much of the CW's output for the UK, no broadcaster in Blighty has so far picked up the option to show the rebooted Walker for the region. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location back to your country of residence where the show is broadcasting, and go from there.

How to watch Walker online in Australia for free

There's better news for those looking to watch the show Down Under, with streaming service Stan also premiering the show on January 22 more or less in tandem with the US. New episodes will be available weekly on Stan — with every iconic episode of the original series also streaming on the service. Stan offers three different tiers: Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium, with the big difference being 4K is only available via the $17 per month Premium plan. If you don't mind watching Walker in 1080p then the Basic plan for $10 per month looks the better bet. Stan is currently offering a 30 day free trial so you can watch a large chunk of the opening season of Walker without potentially paying a penny. If you happen to be abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Walker like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.