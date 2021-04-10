How to watch BAFTAs 2021 online: live stream film awards free and from anywhere

The British Academy Film Awards are always a must-watch for movie buffs the world over, but the 2021 BAFTAs feel particularly exciting, thanks to a long overdue shakeup behind the scenes. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch BAFTAs 2021 online and live stream the British Academy Film Awards ceremony wherever you are in the world.

How to watch BAFTAs: 2021 live stream Date: Sunday, April 11 Time: 7pm BST Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

It's not just the same old faces in the frame for that iconic bronze mask this year, which means the big winners of the night could differ wildly from those at the Oscars later this month.

The near total absence of any form of diversity amongst the nominees in last year's acting categories provoked widespread frustration, and this year the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has made attempts to overhaul its processes, the result being a much more diverse pool of talent - and a far less predictable outlook.

With seven nominations each, Nomadland and the lesser-heralded British coming-of-age drama Rocks top the bill, and it could be a life-changing night for fresh faces like Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) and Bukky Bakray (Rocks), who sit alongside household names including Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and Riz Ahmed in the best lead categories.

If you're running out of things to stream, you might just find out about your next favourite film right here. Read on as we explain how to watch British Academy Film Awards 2021 action online tonight - live stream the BAFTAs from anywhere.

Nominated: how to watch Nomadland online

How to watch a FREE BAFTAs live stream in the UK

As ever, the BAFTAs is being shown on the BBC in the UK, which means you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. Coverage of the two-hour awards ceremony starts at 7pm BST on Sunday on BBC One, but there's also a special opening night show being shown on BBC Two from 8pm on Saturday. Don’t have a TV? With BBC iPlayer you can live-stream the BAFTAs, or enjoy it a few hours later on-demand. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch a BAFTAs live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

How to watch BAFTAs online in the US for FREE

Film buffs based in the US can watch the BAFTAs on BBC America, but the ceremony is being shown on a delayed broadcast, starting at 9pm ET/PT, 8pm CT on Sunday evening. If you don't have a cable package with BBC America included, signing up to an OTT provider like FuboTV is your best bet. The fully featured cable replacement service starts at $64.99 a month and gets you more than 120 channels in one fell swoop, including BBC America. First though, it lets you try a FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you. Not in the US today? Remember, new or existing subscribers to American streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the BAFTAs online in Canada for FREE

If you're in Canada, you can watch the BAFTAs online via streaming service Hollywood Suite. You can add it to your cable package, but we'd recommend getting it as an Amazon Prime addon. That way you can take advantage of the FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and get 30 days of Hollywood Suite access for free. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. In Canada, the BAFTAs is being shown on a delayed broadcast, with the pre-show starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, and the main awards ceremony kicking off an hour later, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. And remember, with a good VPN in your suitcase , Canadians can watch their favorite streaming service wherever they are in the world.

How to watch the BAFTAs in Australia