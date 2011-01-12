Formula One to be broadcast in HD on BBC

Formula One racing will finally be available in HD, with the BBC confirming that it will be broadcasting high-definition pictures for the 2011 season.

The BBC did not broadcast HD picture last year to widespread dismay from fans of the sport, but Formula One Management (FOM) which deals with the rights (including the HD option) has now given the okay for all broadcasters worldwide to get HD feeds.

Danielle Nagler, Head of BBC HD and 3D, says: "Along with many, many HD viewers, I'm delighted that we'll have a chance next season to see Formula 1 in all its glory on television.

Fantastic news

"It's fantastic news that FOM has decided to green light HD broadcasts, and we're looking forward to sharing with the fans all the races in all their detail on BBC One HD and BBC HD," she added.

The BBC's commitment to HD has been clear for some time, and 2010 saw the long-awaited BBC One HD channel to join the longstanding BBC HD channel on air.

Much of the sports content on the BBC is already available in HD, but Formula One is one of the cornerstones to the broadcaster's sports portfolio and HD pictures will be readily received by fans.