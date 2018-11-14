Harry Potter: Wizards Unite release date, news and rumors

We first discovered a Harry Potter RPG was in the works when Redditor VapeThis Bro leaked footage of the game, claiming he was shown it as part of market research. Although the footage was quickly removed by Warner Bros, it was up long enough for fans to identify Hogwarts, various creatures and a character creator.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic later confirmed in a tweet that the title of the official Harry Potter RPG is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and the game will release in 2019.

We've gathered all the news and rumors about the leaked Harry Potter RPG in this handy guide. Here's everything you need to know.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A RPG title based on the Harry potter franchise

A RPG title based on the Harry potter franchise When can I play it? 2019

2019 What can I play it on? We're hoping PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but Niantic being involves suggest it could be a mobile game

Niantic has confirmed Harry Potter: Wizards unite will release in 2019.

How to enlist

You can enlist for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now through the game's official website. Simply fill in your date of birth and email address, and the Ministry promises to keep you updated on the "unfolding calamity".

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite news

Story

The game's official website gives us a details of the overarching narrative:

"Please resist the urge to panic. Traces of magic are appearing across the Muggle world without warning and in a rather chaotic manner. We worry it is only a matter of time before even the most incurious Muggles catch wind of it. We call on all witches and wizards to help contain the Calamity or risk the worst of times since You Know Who. Brush up on your spells, get your wand ready, and enlist immediately."

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite rumors

Harry Potter Magic Awakened

BBC reporter Lizo Mzimba tweeted about his knowledge of the project, revealing the mysterious RPG may be called Harry Potter Magic Awakened. However, other titles including Magic Forever are in the mix. He also hinted other Harry Potter titles could be on the way.

Dark or light

According to a description with accompanied the leaked footage, you will be able to choose from eight character classes and align yourself with either good or evil.

Not developed by Rocksteady

Following the leaked footage, fans speculated the project may be in development by British studio Rocksteady Games - who are also owned by Warner Bros. However a source in Rocksteady confirmed to Eurogamer that this is not the case.

What would we like to see?

Classes

A lot of Harry Potter fans (including ourselves) just want to role-play as a Hogwarts student - warts and all. That means attending classes with the quirky professors and aiming to ace your OWLS. However, this game doesn't look like it'll be that, instead focusing on adventure.

A brand new story

Although not all fans will agree, it would be be nice to move away from the characters of Harry, Hermione and Ron and instead focus on brand new characters with a different story. Currently we don't know if Harry and pals will play a part in the RPG or what size of role that will be.

Houses

A Hogwarts experience is not legit until you're sorted into your house by the sorting hat. It would be a real oversight not to include this, and hopefully your house will affect how the story unfolds.

An interactive, open-world Hogwarts

We're reaching a bit, but a living and breathing Hogwarts to explore would be bliss. It would essentially allow fans to inhabit the world they've read about and watched in the films.