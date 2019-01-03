Get a year of 1&1 web hosting software for the cheap price of just £1 a month

We have now officially entered the new year and that means it is the perfect time to set up that website you have been thinking about doing, but where do you start? Well a good place to begin is with some web hosting software and luckily for you we have the absolutely perfect deal for just that.

So what is this deal? Well, you can get web hosting software including a free domain for just £1 a month with 1&1 IONOS(excluding VAT). That is a ridiculously cheap deal and means you will only end up spending £12 for the entire year. If you're located in the US then don't worry, you can also get your hands on this software for just $1 a month!

With this package you're getting 100GB of storage, a free domain and enough power to handle around 100 visitors every minute. Not to mention all of the plans offer secure SSL certificates so you know your domain is safe.

Sound like a deal you would be interested in? Well you can see all of the details of this deal below or if you're not sure this is the deal for you then check out our best web hosting services page for all of the options available.

This cheap web hosting software deal in full:

1&1 IONOS business web hosting | 1 year | £1 per month ($1 for US subscription)

This is an incredibly cheap deal. For less than the price of a coffee every month you can get a free domain, access to web hosting software and 100GB of storage. This package is perfect if you plan to host just one website and will hold up with quite high traffic rates. 1&1 holds the number 2 spot in our best web hosting guide so we highly recommend it and this deal is even available in the US too.

