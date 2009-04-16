NPD: Games industry is recession proof

The latest games industry research by the NPD Group says that the games industry is effectively recession-proof with consumers set to maintain or increase their spending on games throughout 2009.

The NPD's Entertainment Trends In America report claims that 65 five percent of the10,000 candidates surveyed intend to spend the same amount on video games - or more – in 2009 as they did in 2008.

Compelling content

"Even in the face of a down economy, entertainment remains a popular spending category," said NPD entertainment industry analyst Russ Crupnick.

"There is anxiety about the economy among entertainment buyers... but consumers have clearly shown that compelling content will get them back into the stores or theatres," Crupnik added.

So that's the key then. Compelling content! Come on games publishers, you heard that man...

Via Edge