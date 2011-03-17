Mass Effect 2 takes best-game award at gaming Baftas

The British Academy Video Game Awards have been announced, with Mass Effect 2 picking up the biggest accolade of the night: Best Game.

Heavy Rain was the one which picked up the most awards, however, with the game receiving a Bafta for Original Music, Technical Innovation and Story.

The Game Award of 2010, voted by Joe Public, was given, unsurprisingly, to Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Regardless of the quality of the game, it seems that being the most popular game ever is going to get you votes from the public.

Other notable winners were Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, which bagged Best Action game and Cut the Rope which won best handheld game.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was that Pro Evo, Fifa 11 both lost out for Best Sports game, with that accolade going to F1 2010.

Head over to CVG now, to see the full list of winners.