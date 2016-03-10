Everybody's gone to the Rapture bags 10 BAFTA nominations

The BAFTA Games awards shortlists have been announced, with 'Everybody's gone to the Rapture' picking up a huge 10 nominations from the British Academy.

EGTTR's narrative-driven gameplay was always likely to garner recognition following critical acclaim, and its nominations put it out in front ahead of the likes of Her Story and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

All three will face off in the 'Best Game' category, with both Her Story and EGTTR also competing for British Game.

Batman: Arkham Knight, Life is Strange and Rocket League picked up five nominations apiece, but what's genuinely encouraging about the nominations is the sheer number of games that do not conform to what many people would consider the 'typical' video game.

Gaming is still a young medium, but its artistic and narrative merits have become a major factor as gamers get older and continue to spend time on their hobby.

The Awards will take place on April 7 in London.