Microsoft pulls plug on Xbox Live support

Microsoft has decided to cut-off Live support for the original Xbox, leaving old-school gamers no longer able to play other old-school gamers over the company's old-school gaming system.

Considering the Xbox 360 has been around for five years now and Microsoft stopped producing games for the Xbox soon after this, it's doubtful too many people will be cross.

Saying that, it does look as if those who bought original Xbox games on the Xbox 360 will now not be able to access Live either.

Evolving Live

"This change will allow us to continue evolving the Live service with new features and experiences that fully harness the power of Xbox 360 and Xbox Live community," says Xbox Live's Larry Hryb about the decision on his Major Nelson blog.

He also notes, which might be some consolation for Xbox console owners, "the best is yet to come". Which hopefully means a brand-spanking new update is on the cards.

Those who still use the Live service of the original Xbox have until 15 April to get your online gaming fix.

Although auto-renewals will be switched off before this.