Fastly CEO says some websites are still suffering from major outage

Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby has revealed that the June 2021 outage that took down a large number of top websites and services is still impacting some of its customers.

At least one of the CDN company's "top ten" customers is still being affected by the after-effects of the outage, Bixby revealed on the company's Q2 2021 earnings call, adding that "a couple of customers" had "not yet returned traffic back to the platform post outage."

However he added that company engineers were able to return "95 per cent of our network to normal within 49 minutes.”

Check out our list of the best web hosting services around

We've built a list of the best shared web hosting services out there

Take a look at our list of the best dedicated hosting services right now

Fastly outage

Bixby added that the outage had, perhaps unsurprisingly, impacted the company's Q2 results significantly.

"Given the usage-based nature of our business model, this resulted in an impact to our Q2 results, and we expect to see some downstream impact on revenue from the outage in the near to medium term as we work with our customers to bring back their traffic to normal levels."

"That being said, our customers were negatively impacted. As a result, we saw traffic volumes decrease and subsequently issued credits to select customers following the incident," Bixby told attendees.

During the call, he noted the company is expecting to see some downstream impact on revenue from the outage in the near to medium term as it works to bring back its customers' traffic to normal levels.

When the outage occurred, some websites were able to restore services faster than others by switching to failover systems, but many were offline for long periods of time.

Bixby added that he was also uncertain about the timing of several customers ramping additional traffic onto the platform in the second half of the year.

The outage was caused by an undiscovered software bug that was triggered by a valid customer configuration change.

The affected websites and services included top sites such as Amazon, eBay, PayPal, Reddit, Twitch - and even TechRadar.

Here's our list of the best website builders right now

Via The Register