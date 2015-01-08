Toshiba's new memory card can be read by simply touching it

You will now be able to read what's on a memory card simply by touching it, that's what Toshiba wants to achieve thanks to the introduction of a new family of memory cards.

These SDHC models are available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB flavours and adhere to the NFC Forum Type 3 Tag standard, offering data speeds of up to 0.2Mbps with a memory capacity of 256 bytes.

The technology is only compatible with NFC-capable Android smartphones and require an app called "memory card preview".

Once installed, hovering over the memory cards will allow you (and actually anyone) to preview available storage space as well as up to 16 thumbnails of any photos stored in the card.

Others might have hoped for a more useful feature like the ability to view a list of files available on the card.

Don't expect to be able to download or upload files though; not only would that would mean adding a power source to the card, but NFC doesn't offer enough bandwidth for any usable data transfer.

Toshiba has confirmed that the three cards will go on sale from February onwards but as yet to quote pricing.