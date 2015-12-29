Intel reveals new Skylake and Broadwell CPUs with a difference

Intel has revealed a number of new CPUs of the desktop and mobile variety, with both Skylake and Broadwell processors being added to the company's official line-up.

What's interesting about these models – eight in total have been added to the firm's roster – is that they have rather different model numbers, indicating that they will be an unusual or niche spin on Intel's processor technology.

For example, the two new desktop processors are the Intel Core i3-6098P and the i5-6402P. As CPU World reports, the 'P' is likely to indicate that these are bereft of an integrated graphics solution (at least this was the case previously when Intel used this suffix).

The i3 model will be a dual-core CPU (with four threads) running at a base clock of 3.6GHz with 3MB cache, priced at $117 (around £79, AU$160). As for the i5 offering, that will be a quad-core model running at 2.8GHz with 6MB cache, with pricing set at $182 (around £122, AU$250).

On the mobile front, Intel is also introducing the Celeron 3855U and 3955U, ultra-low voltage dual-core processors which sip power and run at a clock speed of 1.6GHz and 2GHz respectively, both being priced at $107 (around £72, AU$147).

And at the more expensive end of the mobile spectrum, there's a pair of new Core i5 offerings (5200DU, 6198DU) and a pair of i7 CPUs (5500DU and 6498DU). These are all dual-core chips running at from 2.2GHz to 2.5GHz, the price pitched at $281 (around £199, AU$385) for the former, and $393 (around £265, AU$540) for the latter i7 processors.

As to what the 'D' stands for in these model numbers, that's not clear at this point.

There has been quite a lot of excitement around Skylake's overclocking potential, and indeed recently we've seen that even non-'K' (i.e. locked) desktop processors can be ramped up with some serious overclocking.

That means the good old days of buying a budget processor, sticking on a serious cooling solution and speeding it up massively are back – at least if you have a motherboard which has been updated with a workaround to get past Intel's restrictions (such as one from Asrock).