IBM testing DNA in its next-generation chips

IBM is testing artificial DNA nanostructures for its next generation of microchips.

Artifical DNA microstructures, nicknamed DNA origami, are being considered as a means for mass-producing chips.

"This is the first demonstration of using biological molecules to help with processing in the semiconductor industry," IBM research manager Spike Narayan told Reuters.

Repetitive behaviour

"Basically, this is telling us that biological structures like DNA actually offer some very reproducible, repetitive kinds of patterns that we can actually leverage in semiconductor processes," he added.

The research is a collaboration between IBM and the California Institute of Technology, and could feasibly save the microchip industry billions.

But don't expect to be feeding your biochips any time soon, the first commercially available chips are at least a decade away.

Via Reuters