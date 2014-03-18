Acer outs 2K and full-HD monitors for video editing and gaming

Acer has announced three new additions to its display lineup, aimed at those looking to beautify their video, multitasking or gaming activities.

The roomy 27-inch B276HUL touts a 2K resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, a whopping 80 per cent more pixels than standard full-HD. It also boasts a 100,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio with Acer Adaptive Contrast Management, and a 5ms response time.

The 29-inch B296HCL has a 'cinematic' 2560x1080 pixel-resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, designed to provide maximum width for multitasking, video editing and viewing several applications side-by-side.

Coloured in

The B6 Series features Acer eColor Management and an advanced six axis colour adjustment system for enhanced colour precision.

Acer Multi-Stream Technology allows content to be viewed over several displays using a single cable or DisplayPort daisy-chain. Two devices can also be plugged into a single monitor to display both screens simultaneously.

Both models feature an ergonomic stand that can tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust in height. A VESA wall mount is also included.

Environmentally-friendly

For those looking for standard 1080p, the K272HU Series LED display with WQHD resolution and 2ms panel response time is pitched at gamers or video editors. It has the same dynamic contrast ratio as the B276HUL.

It also features an ergonomic stand that can tilt from -5 to 25 degrees, and a VESA wall mount.

All of the new models are ENERGY STAR 6.0 certified, with an EPEAT Gold ready rating, making them environmentally-friendly. The LED model also consumes less energy.

Release dates and pricing have yet to be revealed.