Logitech takes the heat off your laptop

According to Logitech, 50 per cent of laptop users are worried about how hot their computers get.

While TechRadar would usually be concerned about such a high number of people fretting over hot lappies, Logitech isn't just bringing the bad news but a solution too.

Enter the Cooling Pad N100.

Slotted surface

If its Ronseal-esque name hasn't already given the game away, the Cooling Pad N100 is a new device that helps with your laptop's temperature system, offering "a slotted surface, which allows the USB-powered fan to distribute air quietly and evenly".

Essentially, the mat is designed to go under the laptop and allows air to fly around the machine and cool it down.

According to Logitech, using the pad will "help make the laptop experience more comfortable around the home".

The Logitech Cooling Pad N100 will be available in July for a suggested retail price of £24.99.