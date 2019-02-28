Coming to terms with Making Tax Digital

MTD compliance offers a huge opportunity to streamline operations, drive efficiencies and simplify tax. It will help enhance cashflow management and allow businesses to get paid faster and access capital to grow, as well as free up time that can be spent on what really matters – whether that’s business growth or a better work-life balance.

Regulatory changes – like MTD and other digital initiatives, will mean that there is change to the way that small businesses operate, but these needn’t be scary. Adopting new financial management software (FMS) to become MTD compliant can be the first step to realizing these benefits. It can also become a catalyst for further digital transformation of the traditional back-office systems so that they’re more effective, efficient and easier for businesses.

Technology will continue to play an ever-increasing role in a business world that demands more flexibility and innovation. Businesses that embrace MTD to bring to the forefront real-time insights into how they operate, will be those that grow and evolve in an increasingly competitive landscape.