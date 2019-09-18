Avira and TP-Link team up on Wi-Fi routers with IoT security

Avira and TP-Link have announced a new partnership which will see the security firm embed its SafeThings security solution in the networking company's Wi-Fi routers.

Smart device adoption has increased significantly in recent years and experts predict that it will jump from 7bn in 2018 to 21.5bn by 2025. As the number of smart devices in user's homes increase, so to do the potential risks to their privacy as cybercriminals look to exploit smart devices that lack encryption or use default passwords.

This is why Avira and TP-Link have joined forces to ensure comprehensive protection for all internet connected devices in consumer's homes including smart TVs, smart thermostats and all of the other IoT devices connected to their home networks that are usually incapable of running their own security software.

Avira's CEO Travis Witteveen explained why the two companies have partnered to bring improved IoT security to home routers in a press release, saying:

“The router is the best place to enhance security and privacy for the modern connected home. Controlling what devices are able to do, with whom, and what they communicate is essential to taking back control. Partnering with TP-Link is a major milestone in our customer promise, protecting people in the digital world. Together we will deliver IoT security globally to billions of users. Making the world a safer place.”

Securing the smart home

As part of the new partnership, select TP-Link routers will now include a complete home network security solution, powered by Avira SafeThings, which will protect all of the devices connected to a network with privacy features, malware and DDoS protection and more.

Avira SafeThings utilizes AI and machine learning to detect anomalies in the behavior of smart devices. This allows the security solution to intercept cyberattacks, unauthorized remote access, malware and other cyber threats.

Users will have full visibility over all of their connected devices through a mobile application which helps keep them secure.

Together, TP-Link and Avira will continue to work to enhance the security of Wi-Fi routers and their joint initiative will create an opportunity for service providers around the world to add new cybersecurity value-added services to their portfolio to help secure their infrastructure and increase customer loyalty.