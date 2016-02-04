New Serial episodes take us back to Season 1 - listen now

It was a podcast season that captivated millions, and now it's coming back for three more episodes.

Serial, Sarah Koenig's creation, is revisiting Season 1 to document a hearing happening this week for Adnan Syed. The first Season One: Update episode is up now, and two more will follow.

Syed, who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee when he was 17, is seeking a new trial. His lawyers will present new evidence and argue that Syed's defense attorney at the time of his conviction was incompetent.

One of his original attorney's mistakes, Syed's lawyers claim, is that she failed to contact Asia McClain, a potential alibi witness who has said she saw Syed, now 34, at a library the afternoon Lee was murdered. McClain took the stand Wednesday.

Koenig will break from her weekly release format to bring new Update episodes daily. Episode One is almost 16 minutes long. In it, Koenig sets the stage for the new episodes, then chats with producer Dana Chivvis about Day 1 of the hearing. It's a short and entertaining appetizer for what could be explosive episodes to come.

The Day 2 podcast isn't available yet, but we expect it will be by the end of today.

Top image credit: Casey Fiesler/Flickr

Via Engadget