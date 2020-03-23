Apple drops two-device limit when buying iPhones online

Days after Apple enforced a new limit on the number of devices a user could order in one go, the company has withdrawn the policy.

This limit was set in the US and several other regions for the first time since the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, and is believed have been introduced mitigate the supply issues amid coronavirus outbreak.

This limit has been lifted for the users in the US, Hong Kong and mainland China allowing users to buy up to 10 iPhones per order. These limitations may well be removed from other territories and other devices soon.

Two-device limit

The coronavirus outbreak had forced Apple to shut down all the brick and mortar stores outside China temporarily. This resulted in home bound customers buying these devices online on Apple’s website.

The pandemic has had a major impact on the entire tech industry, with the disruption to supply chains and closed production facilities resulting in price hike and short supply of devices.

Apple had earlier announced that it is facing a shortage of replacement parts and devices due to supply chain disruption.

However, with the situation improving in China, Apple is slowly getting back to its regular production capacity - which should also result in improvement lead times.

Via: Reuters