Sony State of Play October 2021: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

The next PlayStation State of Play presentation is happening soon, making it the first major showcase since Sony's PS5 Showcase occurred in September 2021.

Announced on the official PlayStation blog, the next State of Play presentation is set to feature numerous third-party titles heading to both PS4 and PS5, so while it likely won't pack as much of a punch as the previous PS5 Showcase did, there may be some surprises still worth watching for.

Do keep in mind, though, that because the focus will be on third-party titles, we're not likely to get any updates from anticipated Sony titles like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 or Spider-Man 2.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch the upcoming PlayStation State of Play live stream.

How to watch the Sony State of Play livestream

The next Sony State of Play showcase is happening on October 27, 2021 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. That's October 28 at 8am AEDT for Australian viewers.

The PlayStation blog post states that the showcase is looking to be around 20 minutes long, so not quite the extravaganza we were treated to during the September PS5 showcase, nor the 40-plus minute blowout that was the September 23 Nintendo Direct. Still, there's a good few titles Sony could fit into that compact time frame.

The State of Play presentation will be broadcast on both YouTube and Twitch via PlayStation's official channels. It will play live at the times listed above, but the show will be automatically uploaded to Sony's YouTube channel immediately after airing, in case you miss it initially. You will also be able to catch all the action live right here, as we will be embedding the stream as soon as it goes live.

What do we expect?

At roughly 20 minutes in length, there's not a ton Sony can fit into such a short timeframe, which is why we're anticipating about half of that time to be dedicated to a marquee third-party title. The official blog post states that we'll get "new looks at previously-announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world."

As such, we're predicting updates to smaller-scale PS4 and PS5 titles like 2022's Sifu. And with Call of Duty: Vanguard on the horizon, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see a quick update of some kind, perhaps even some console exclusive items or features coming to the anticipated first-person shooter.

As for the big showcase title, we can't think of a game that deserves it more than Final Fantasy 16. A PS5 timed console exclusive, a State of Play showcase seems like the best fit for the upcoming JRPG, which we still know very little about outside of a teaser website and that gorgeous initial trailer (which debuted over a year ago at 2020's PS5 Showcase).

Plus, with Final Fantasy 14's latest expansion, Endwalker, due to release on November 19, interest in the series is at a staggering high. PlayStation and Square Enix would do well to capitalize on this hype by giving us some fresh info on FF16.