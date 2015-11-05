How to connect your phone to Windows 10

These days juggling multiple devices, from PCs and laptops to phones and tablets, is the norm. And in the past they used to exist in isolation to each other, but now a range of apps and services exist to tie them together, making the transition from one to the other seamless.

Microsoft's cloud-based services include OneDrive, Office 365 and Outlook.com, and the good news is there are free apps for your mobile – including Android and iPhone – that let you stay in sync with your PC.

Now you can seamlessly move your Skype chat from PC to phone (and back again) without having to halt the conversation.

If you're wondering how to get these set up, then Windows 10 has just the app for you: Phone Companion. Read on to discover how it helps get your phone and PC connected to each other.