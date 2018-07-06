The best Vive VR deals in July 2018: The lowest HTC Vive and Vive Pro headset prices

Ready for Prime Day? Prime Day 2018 is getting closer now along with deals on a huge range of items. To find out what sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

If you've been thinking about purchasing an HTC Vive or Vive Pro, there is no better time to do so. After years of being too expensive and/or unimpressive sensorially, virtual reality is now truly an affordable reality. As the technology has improved, prices have dropped. While there are less expensive VR headsets, the HTC Vive is still the best on the market, while the Vive Pro ups the ante with even more impressive specs (and a price tag to match).

So if you're looking for the best HTC Vive price, you've come to the right place. We've searched the internet high and low to find the best deals for both models, as well as the Vive Pro Starter Kit and some of our favorite VR games. You can rest assured that these are the best HTC Vive and Vive Pro deals around.

Not interested in the HTC Vive? Check out these PlayStation VR deals.

HTC Vive

The best VR headset on the market

Screen: Dual AMOLED 3.6-inch diagonal | Resolution: 1080 x 1200 pixels per eye | Refresh rate: 90Hz | Field of view: 110 degrees | Connections: HDMI, USB 2.0, Bluetooth

Intuitive controls

Software partnership with Valve

Requires a high-end GPU

Could be more comfortable

The Vive remains the best virtual reality headset on the market, bar none. Its ability to deliver room-scale virtual reality should sell it alone, but the fact that it does so in a way that's more believable and fluid than other headsets handle seated play seals the deal. Add the two incredibly intuitive controllers that ship with the unit itself on day one, plus a library of games that seems to be growing in size at an uncontrollable rate, and you have a wildly compelling package at any price.

HTC Vive Pro

The best premium VR headset

Screen: Dual AMOLED 3.5-inch diagonal | Resolution: 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye | Refresh rate: 90Hz | Field of view: 110 degrees | Connections: USB-C 3.0, DP 1.2, Bluetooth

Improved visual videlity

Built-in headphones

No must-own title

Jitteriness with older hardware

If you have both the financial and hardware resources for it, the HTC Vive Pro is a thing of beauty. It offers a higher resolution than the standard Vive, and can take games from good looking to gorgeous. Similarly, improvements to the weight distribution and the addition of the built-in earphones help the Pro sound – and feel – as good as it makes games look.

It's also available in a starter kit, which comes with two controllers, two base stations, a link box, and all the necessary cables and accessories. Prices are listed below.

HTC Vive and Vive Pro game deals

If you're buying a VR headset, you're definitely going to need to buy some games to go with it. Luckily, Vive is currently in the midst of its summer sale, where it's offering up to 90% off a selection of titles. But if you don't see anything you like there, we've rounded up the best deals on some of our favorite titles below.