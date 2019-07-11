Best medical practice management software of 2019

Medical Practice Management (PM) software is available as a standalone service provision to all size of practices. However, the best medical practice software is going to offer a combination of Practice Management software integrated with Electronic Health Records (EHR) as well as billing services.

Some providers offer each of each as a standalone package or as part of a suite, whereas for others it's an all-in-one solution that has everything running as part of a single platform.

Either way, the first aim of any PM software, whether standalone or integrated suite, is to make it easier and more efficient to run your practice digitally. This means being able to cover all aspects of administration alongside patient records and insurance checks, revenue cycles and patient communications, but even more so have analytics in place so that you can see which processes and workflows work best for your practice.

Each PM solution should be expected to be HIPAA compliant for the secure transfer of data, and also preferably ONC certified Complete for interoperability with Medicare and Medicaid. Most pactice management solutions are also cloud-based, which means you can access them on the go as well as from the office.

Here's we'l look at the very best in medical practice management software, from standalone PM offerings, to suite services, and all-in-one solutions.

Image Credit: CareCloud (Image credit: CareCloud)

The little big cloud carer

Easy to use

Simple drag and drop

User-friendly

Good support

As a provider, CareCloud really shines through. A number of big name companies that came early to the medical practice software field got things wrong from the start, or provided poor support. Other established companies that began well can be dragged back by legacy software and processes which can be frustrating for modern users. CareCloud, however, comes to the market fresh and fully prepared to tackle most any problem. And if it can't it has a strong reputation for supporting its customers to deliver on what they want. Even better, CareCloud keeps costs simple and seriously competitive.

CareCloud can offer a practice management control center to optimize administrative and financial processes, while delivering a modern frontdesk experience. A lot of it requires little more than drag and drop actions, making it simple and easy to use with minimal training. This is especially important when CareCloud's software offers so much functionality across so many services, not least its full suite of practice software, from PM to EHR and billing.

Overall, CareCloud offers a seamless and simple user-friendly experience, not just when it comes to Practice Management (PM) software as a standalone service, but also as part of CareCloud's overall package of integrated services.

Image Credit: Eclipse (Image credit: Eclipse Practice Management software)

The experience veteran of practice managements

Accessible and user-friendly

Comprehensive options

Developed through long experience

Eclipse Practice Management software is an all-in-one practice management, EHR, and billing solution that is built to cater to single practices, multidisciplinary practices, and multi-site practices. The software platform is available as a download or run from the cloud.

Although originally set up to serve chiropractors, the software has since expanded and now has a very comprehensive set of features, yet is also very flexible and adaptable, so no matter what type of practice you run there should be a way to accommodate notes, records, and analytics that work for you. It's also relatively user-friendly and easy to use, with minimal training required and Eclipse have a strong support ethic for those who need it.

Eclipse have been offering their practice management platform for over two decades and by all accounts have been taking on user feedback to improve and expand on this throughout this period. The fact that it's built specifically to handle operations from multiple sites, offices, and clinical providers is a definite plus.

Overall, Eclipse are an established name in the business who by all accounts have built a strong and robust platform developed from decades of experience.

Image Credit: Greenway Health (Image credit: Greenway Health)

A comprehensive cloud-based platform

All-in-one service

Comprehensive options

Lots of features

Easy to use

Greenway Health's Prime Suite is a cloud-based and integrated PM, EHR, and billing solution that offers over 4,000 customizable templates to cover any clinical practice needs. It's a very comprehensive platform that covers all aspects of patient engagement, population health, and care coordination, as well as revenue cycle management (RCM) with clearinghouse services, as well as analytics for actionable insights on top. There's even a speech-to-text feature for dictating and transcription.

Even still, Greenway's software is relatively easy to use and intuitive, though extra training provided by Greenway's trainers can help you get the most out of the software's long list of features, ensuring that not only are staff conversant with the software but also that everyone is working as efficiently and effectively with the software as possible. This especially includes customizing templates so that they work to the best of your practice's needs.

Overall, the Greenway Health Prime Suite is a software platform packed with features, and some practitioners may find the dictation option especially welcome, especially when it means less time spent clicking through menus.

Image Credit: Meditab (Image credit: Meditab)

Feature-rich yet adapatable practice software

Simple to use

Good usability

Good customization options

Meditab offer practice management (PM) software as part of an all-in-one solution that includes EHR (Electronic Health Records) as well as billing services. It allows for patient tracking, alerts and reminders, insurance eligibility verification, claim submissions and remittance advice, e-faxing, along with operational, financial, and analytical reports. And that's on top of the standard aspects you'd expect such as patient charts and portal services.

Where Meditab really stands out is its ability to mix comprehensive features with usability, especially when it's set up to cater for a very wide set of practice models from the start, not least hospital management to long-term care, from chiropractics to optometry, and pharmacy to telemedicine. Meditab claims to have been developed by doctors for doctors, and aims to fit the technology around the practice rather than the other way around.

Overall, Meditab is an innovative and feature-rich platform that caters for a wide range of specialties, but still allows a lot of customizations to cater more specifically for your practice. There are also further resources provided on how to optimize and automate processes to make the whole platform work as efficiently as possible.

Image Credit: Nextech (Image credit: Nextech)

For the more specialist medical practices

Very user-friendly

Good support

Plastic surgery option

Nextech offer PM software that aims to simplify patient records, streamline scheduling, and optimize billing. It can also come as part of a full suite of medical practice

services, along with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, revenue cycle management (RCM), and a patient portal. In that regard, it covers a lot of ground that other vendors aim to provide for.

What Nextech does different is provide additional support for more specialist needs. While other vendors aim to provide basic tools to cater for every general practice, Nextech looks to cater for very specialist providers, not least in ophthalmology, dermatology, and orthopedics. It also specifically for plastic surgery, and provides excellent tools to model changes easily, and helps everyone better visualize what is actually being requested, as well as help practitioner properly prepare quotes.

So while Nextech aims to cover a lot of the same ground as other practice management providers, the focus on additional tools for additional practice needs could especially be helpful. However, do look to negotiate fees if you sign up, as these can build up with multi-site practices so you'll need to make sure the pricing remains competitive by comparison to other vendors.

Image credit: AdvancedMD (Image credit: AdvancedMD)

Includes billing features

Performance reports

Integration options

AdvancedMD offer an integrated practice management and medical billing software platform, which can run as a standalone or as part of its wider suite of medical software services.

By itself it comprises of three key elements covering front office, billing, and reporting. This allows for easy scheduling and one-click display of patient information, all built into a system that can deal with variety of frontend office tasks.

For payments it includes all the tools you need for charging payments, as well as easy ways to control and manage all aspects of billing and collections.

There are also built-in reporting and benchmarking tools, so you can look to improve performance and overall efficiency, both in terms of handling patients as well as handing payment records.

AdvancedMD also provide EHR software and a patient experience portal as separate software platforms, which can run either individually or else integrate together into a single platform.