If you're willing to pay for it, you'll get power, capacity and performance that's hard to beat

The gimpy rubber sheath around the Corsair Flash Voyager GT's exterior may not be everybody's cup of tea, but there's no denying the power of this little stick.

8GB of the fastest Flash around nets you colossal transfer speeds - so much so that we could actually write our 1.17GB test file to it in under a minute. That's a real leap forward.

You pay a premium for such performance, but still, at £61, it's hardly breaking the bank.