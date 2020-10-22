Connected Accounting review

You get quite a lot for your money with Connected Accounting, with a package that handles accounting, enterprise planning and a host of other office chores too.

Connected Accounting is a business accounting and ERP software package that’s been designed for smaller companies that have aspirations to grow into larger entities. Currently available in the US, Canada and the UK, it’s an accounting solution that can be used on PC or Mac platforms, via downloadable software, or as a cloud-based Connected on Demand option.

Want to try Connected Accounting? Check out the website here

With its emphasis on small to medium-sized businesses, Connected offers a raft of features and functionality while keeping things suitably simple and user-friendly. Alongside accounting services, the package can also be integrated with other features including the ability to process credit cards, run payroll tasks or it can be utilized as part of a larger enterprise accounting package.

Connected Accounting comes as downloadable software or a connected on demand solution (Image credit: Accountek)

Pricing

Usefully there’s a free trial of the software that can be downloaded if you fill in some details in a form on the website. You’ll subsequently be able to trial the demo version of the latest Connected release, which is 64-bit compatible and available for both Mac and PC platforms.

Pricing-wise Connected Accounting is pretty competitive thanks to costs that are tailored specifically for the amount of employees who need to use it. This starts from a single user license although if you’re looking for a hosted option then there are additional costs involved. Meanwhile, a beefier Enterprise edition that packs in more features can also be configured to suit the needs of different sized businesses. You can easily request a quote via the website to get a package to fit your requirements.

The interface is workmanlike but gets the job done very well indeed (Image credit: Accountek)

Features

If you’re looking at something a little more potent than some of the rival accounting packages that are out there you’ll find Connected Accounting might be the solution. While it comes with a rather workmanlike interface there’s no disputing the features and functionality that are included as part of the deal.

In terms of accounting tools there are plenty in the arsenal, with a full suite of controls for getting on top of your bookkeeping duties. You’ll also be able to tackle billing and invoicing, track expenses and deal with bank reconciliation and CPA firms. It’s all nicely integrated into the workflow.

Similarly, it’s straightforward to manage accounts payable duties alongside accounts receivable chores too. Overall, the feature set means that Connected Accounting is a great option if you need to do a little bit of everything, not just cover the basic accounting process.

It's also possible to make use of credit card processing functionality too (Image credit: Accountek)

Performance

Although this is a software package that has been around for several years, parent company Accountek Solutions issues regular updates. A recent refresh to Connected Accounting has meant that it’s now been even more honed, with the Connected 8 edition able to cope with being used across a variety of devices. The company has also spent time and money boosting the appeal of the Connected on Demand edition, which delivers universal access from any device through a secure hosted portal.

Connected Accounting works on both PC or Mac platforms for added convenience (Image credit: Accountek)

Ease of use

One of the useful aspects of Connected Accounting is that it’ll work on either a PC or a Mac, so if you’ve got personnel who use a mix of machines in your company then everyone is catered for.

There are lots of options in terms of functions, so if you’ve got employees that need to handle accounts duties, manage inventory, raise purchase orders and produce detailed expense reports, as well as processing claims then you’ll find it’s pretty straightforward to get everyone up to speed with the system.

While Connected Accounting doesn't look quite as zingy as some rival accounting packages on the market, it gets the job done without fuss, which is what most business owners want at the end of the day.

There are the usual support options available for license holders (Image credit: Accountek)

Support

You can expect the usual levels of support from the Connected Accounting team, with phone and email contact available during normal business hours. The other benefit of this package is that there’s a good standard of training available too that includes online tutoring, in person where available and webinars from time to time. On top of that you also get access to full documentation, which outlines every aspect of the Connected Accounting software.

Connected Accounting also features some great video tutorials (Image credit: Accountek)

Final verdict

Connected Accounting has been around for a good few years but is often overlooked by business owners shopping for a new bookkeeping solution. While it might not benefit from the same marketing push as something like QuickBooks, Connected Accounting has definite appeal. It packs in a lot of features and functionality for software that can also be used on a PC, Mac or in a cloud-based scenario.

Along with covering all of your accounting needs, the package can also tackle a raft of other office-based administration tasks too, with the raising of purchase orders, expense tracking and reporting all possible. It might not be an obvious choice but if you can trial it first without cost then Connected Accounting has to be worth a look.

However, other similar options include Sage Business Cloud Accounting, QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, Freeagent, GoSimpleTax, TaxCalc, Nomisma, ABC Self-Assessment, Crunch or Zoho Books.