Auslogics Driver Updater review

Auslogics Driver Updater is a good tool for keeping track of your device drivers and ensuring you update them continually to the latest manufacturer-released version. Updating your drivers helps boost your PC’s performance. The Auslogics Driver Updater is a handy tool to maintain your PC in good working order. Though, it has certain drawbacks, such as the free version having minimal functionality.

Auslogics Driver Updater is a device management tool and driver updater for Windows operating systems. Outdated drivers are one of the most common reasons for slow system performance, but this tool helps you keep them in check.

Auslogics is an Australian software company. The Driver Updater is just one of many device management tools the company has developed.

We’ll review this particular tool based on specific criteria, such as pricing, features, compatibility, customer support, and user interface.

The pricing of Auslogics Driver Updater seems to fluctuate as the company regularly offers deals on its driver update software (Image credit: Auslogics)

Plans and pricing

Auslogics Driver Updater is a one-time purchase and the software is available on the company's website for $33.96 at the time of writing. Once you pay, you can download the complete software package. It’s compatible with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10.

There’s also a free tier available but of limited functionality. You can download this one right away without any payment details. It’s suitable for testing the software before making your final purchase decision.

Having all of the drivers on your system up to date ensures optimal performance (Image credit: Auslogics)

Features

Auslogics Driver Updater includes a number of useful features to ensure your drivers are up to date and your PC is running at peak performance including:

Automatic Scan

Auslogics Driver Updater can automatically scan all your device drivers and highlight which ones need to be updated or not. The scan is quick and easy. For example, you can set it to scan all your drivers whenever your system boots afresh automatically.

Automatic Update

After scanning your drivers and seeing which ones need updating, Auslogics Driver Updater lets you update all of them in one stretch through the click of a button. You need not stress updating them individually, especially when many drivers are involved.

In addition to updating you can also backup and restore your system's drivers (Image credit: Auslogics)

Driver Backup and Restore

A driver update can cause failures or malfunctions in some cases, but it doesn’t spell the end of your computer system. You can backup your drivers to an external device such as a hard disk or USB drive and restore them where needed.

Scheduler

You can set schedules where the Auslogics Driver Updater will automatically scan your computer for driver updates. For example, you can set it to scan and automatically update drivers where applicable weekly to maintain a superb PC performance. Regular scans of this manner are a primary tool for having a healthy computer.

Compatibility

The Auslogics Driver Updater is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.

Auslogics Driver Updater has a simple and clean user interface where all of its features can be accessed from the menu on the left hand side (Image credit: Auslogics)

Interface and in use

The Auslogics Driver Updater has a simple and user-friendly interface. Downloading the software is as easy as heading to the company’s website and making just a few clicks. You can download the free version with just a click, whereas you need some registration details for the paid version.

After downloading the installation file, run it, and it takes just a few minutes to install on your computer completely. Now, you can use it.

The interface is intuitive, with visible buttons for different functions. On the main dashboard, you have clear buttons to “Back Up,” “Restore,” “Schedule,” and “Diagnose.” If ease of use were the only criteria of our review, we’d give it a clean 5/5.

Support

Auslogics provides customer support through email and telephone. You can call the company’s customer support line for instant assistance or email them and wait for a response. Ideally, you should choose either of these options based on the urgency of your issue. Note that telephone support isn’t always readily available due to clogging.

There is also an FAQ page though it could certainly be longer (Image credit: Auslogics)

Auslogics also has a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page you can consult to resolve commonly encountered problems.

The competition

Auslogics Driver Updater has many competitors, such as Ashampoo Driver Updater, IObit Driver Booster Pro, or DriverDoc. Compared to them, Auslogics is one of the cheapest options despite having similar functionality. For example, Ashampoo costs $19 to download, and DriverDoc costs $40, compared to $33.96 for the Auslogics Driver Updater.

Final verdict

Auslogics Driver Updater is a good bang for your buck. However, it has some drawbacks, such as being compatible with only Windows operating systems. We think having a version for macOS wouldn't hurt either.

Overall, the Auslogics Driver Updater lives up to its promise of being a handy tool for keeping your device drivers in check. It helps maximize your computer’s performance.

