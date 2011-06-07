Toshiba 32RL853B review

The 32RL853 is one of the first of Toshiba's 2011 range to hit the market. It's at the budget end, with a price tag of around £450, but is one of the better specified sets from Toshiba until its 3D screens arrive later this summer.

The design is neat enough, with a 40mm depth, gloss black bezel and some silver trim along the bottom giving it an air of class. Everything is angular, though, including the supplied desktop stand - Toshiba's designers obviously haven't caught the curve bug yet.

This 32-inch set is the smallest of the RL series. Those looking for something larger can check out the 37-inch 37RL853 (available for as little as £500) and the £600 42-inch 42RL853.

Rival screens at this size and price include Panasonic's TX-L32E3B and Sony's KDL-32CX523.