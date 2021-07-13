ZoomInfo wants to super-charge AI sales with Chorus.AI deal

Top sales enablement subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company ZoomInfo is in the process of acquiring conversational sales intelligence tool Chorus.AI for $575 million.

“With Chorus, the entire organization can make better decisions by surfacing insights and analytics that you would only get if you sat in on every sales or customer success call,” noted ZoomInfo CEO and founder Henry Schuck in a blog post.

Schuck believes the combination of Chorus’ conversation intelligence solution with ZoomInfo’s insight-driven engagement platform will enable the company to offer a better solution for sales professionals.

The acquisition is another example of tech companies rallying behind artificial intelligence-based products to help businesses enhance their processes as sales begin to pick up after the pandemic-induced slump.

Reporting on the deal, TechCrunch believes the acquisition of the sales intelligence tool will expand ZoomInfo’s portfolio quite significantly.

Conversational intelligence

Chorus works by capturing and analyzing phone calls, meetings, and emails to find insights that companies can use to better train their employees through tailored conversations that work. Schuck hopes that Chorus’ insights, together with ZoomInfo, might enable businesses to execute automated campaigns based on keyword mentions.

“Combined with ZoomInfo’s intelligence data and go-to-market motions, Chorus will change how go-to-market teams search for target accounts, monitor account activity, trigger automated workflows, and expand buying committees,” says Schuck.

He hopes the acquisition will bring in a raft of new customers, up and down the business supply chain looking to leverage Conversation Intelligence in their go-to-market strategies.

We’ve also rounded up the best business intelligence tools