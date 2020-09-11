Zoom update delivers a huge security upgrade

Zoom has announced a significant security update that it hopes will make it a more secure platform to meet and work.

The video conferencing service is adding Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), meaning users will now have to provide two separate pieces of identification information to log in to Zoom.

So along with a password or pin number, users will need to have one of a number of extra credentials, including a smart card or mobile device, or biometric information such as fingerprint or voice activation.

Zoom security

"Zoom’s 2FA within our unified communications platform provides a secure way to validate users and protect against security breaches and provides a number of benefits," the company said in a blog post announcing the news.

Top of the list is obviously improved security, with 2FA adding an extra layer of protection that means businesses can hopefully cut down on security breaches and identity theft. It should also mean improved compliance, helping businesses meet heightened partner requirements concerning sensitive information or customer data.

Zoom says the update should also mean easier credential management, as users will no longer have to continually juggle multiple logins and password information, thanks to the additional security, and also lead to lower costs for budget-challenged organisations such as schools and SMBs who might not be able to pay for managed security services, but can now rely on Zoom.

As mentioned, Zoom will look to offer several different kinds of authentication options, with the company signing up the likes of Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP to provide one-time passwords. Users can also opt to have Zoom send them a code via SMS or phone call if they prefer.

Zoom 2FA can be activated now, although it may have to be switched on by an account admin in corporate settings.

Zoom has seen a huge rise in revenues as the remote working boom shows little sign of slowing down. Before the global lockdown, Zoom was somewhat of a niche player, but has enjoyed a titanic surge in usage as employees around the world began a new era of working from home.

The news comes shortly after the company launched Zoom Hardware as a Service (HaaS), partnering with a number of third-party hardware manufacturers for its Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms HaaS offerings.