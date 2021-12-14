Xbox Mini Fridge orders won’t be delivered before Christmas

Audio player loading…

If you pre-ordered an Xbox Mini Fridge in October, UK retailer Game said that due to “delays in the supply chain,” it’s now unable to deliver the meme-turned-reality product before Christmas.

In an email to consumers, Game said: “Due to delays in the supply chain the Mini Fridge is now not expected to arrive at our distribution centre until the end of December. Once we have received the Mini Fridge’s [sic] we will process your payment and ship your order to you as soon as possible – aiming for delivery by the 7th of January.”

Those who pre-ordered the Xbox Mini Fridge in stores will be able to collect their order from stores on January 7, and it will be held for 48 hours. Whether that will be possible with the UK's Covid rates rapidly spiking is another question entirely.

(Image credit: Future)

The Xbox Mini Fridge has proven to be an incredibly popular product and, much like the Xbox Series X console, sold out incredibly fast when it was in stock.

The Xbox Mini Fridge can hold up to 12 regular-sized soda cans, has two removable interior shelves, and two removable door shelves for snacks. The Xbox logo on the front of the fridge lights up, and there’s a USB charging port, too. It costs £89.99, but you’ll need to pay Game £9.99 for delivery.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when Game will have more stock of the Xbox Mini Fridge after the pre-orders are fulfilled. Those who want to own a bizarre piece of gaming memorabilia will have to put those dreams on ice.