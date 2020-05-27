World's thinnest mobile workstation takes on Apple's MacBook Pro head on

HP has just announced a new line of portable workstation PCs that look to take the fight to Apple's MacBook Pro.

Available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants, the ZBook Firefly weighs in at just 1.40kg, making the devices one of the company’s most portable and compact laptops to date.

HP says that the ZBook Firefly line was in the pipeline prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company added it had noticed a growing demand for compact mobile workstations with generous battery life to help people work from home better.

HP will continue to offer the ZBook Studio laptops to those who require machines with more computing power.

ZBook Firefly

The thinness of the workbooks comes from the 15-watt Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U hexa-core processors. These chipsets are less powerful than the ones typically deployed in workstation laptops for supporting applications such as video editing and graphic design.

The two options come with almost identical configurations, sporting an embedded NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics card, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio with support for up to 4K UHD display, optional 4G LTE support, and a MIL-StD tested casing.

The main difference comes in terms of memory, with the 15-inch version sporting has 64GB RAM, whilst the 14-inch counterpart can support 64GB RAM with integrated graphics; its RAM configuration is 32GB with discrete graphics.

The ZBook Firefly devices also feature:

Up to 4K UHD HDR400 screen with as much as 550-nits of brightness

Up to 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U hexa-core processor

Up to NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics

WiFi 6 with optional 4G LTE

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

Up to 2 USB3.1 Gen 1 ports

HDMI 1.4b

Headset jack

4.5mm AC port

B&O audio

HP privacy camera with button-activated shutter

Pricing will be announced nearer the launch date.

Best business Mac in 2020: best laptop, all-in-one, workstation, mobile workstation and laptop replacement

Via: Liliputing