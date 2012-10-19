1&1 adds web apps for ecommerce and social

Get Amazon on your site in a few clicks

Web host 1&1 Internet has launched a free suite of off-the-peg web applications available for use within its MyWebsite package.

The 100 new web apps include apps for eCommerce that integrate with Amazon, PayPal, and eBay to help businesses create sophisticated one-stop shops with just a few clicks of the mouse. For example, within a few clicks, a restaurant can now integrate a table booking application for its customers to use, without having to pay any additional costs and without any developer help.

In addition to the ecommerce apps 1&1 MyWebsite now also offers a range of communication and social media applications such as Skype and Calendar Wiz, Google+1, LinkedIn and Pinterest as well as productivity apps like Slideshare, Website Translator and Statistics Summary.

The Web Apps are integrated within a MyWebsite, and remove the need for website visitors to be diverted away to external URLs.

The apps are also localised for each country, so if you are selling to Europe and beyond your customers will see the most relevant app to their country. For example, UK restaurant customers are offered Open Table and Yelp Reviews Web apps, whilst hoteliers can incorporate reviews from Trip Advisor and photo streams from Flickr.

Available from £9.99/month+VAT, the new apps are available now.