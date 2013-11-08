Intellect rebrands as TechUK, targets half a million UK IT jobs

Technology industry body Intellect has relaunched as techUK and announced a series of campaigns aimed at boosting the UK's tech sector.

Launched by Secretary of State for Business Vince Cable, techUK has set its sights on growing the UK's tech sector industry to 1.3 million jobs by 2020. It will have to create 545,000 new positions, representing 7% year-on-year growth, to reach its target.

Campaign commander

The industry body has outlined four campaigns that it says will support its aim of making the UK the "world's leading digital economy". They are:

Trade and export: A partnership with UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) to create a new trade support programme aimed at helping 1,000 tech companies identify new export opportunities by 2015

Infrastructure: Creating a UK Spectrum Policy Forum made up of 70 companies to find out what radio spectrum is needed for and the best way to allocate it

Security: An initiative to plan cyber crime strategy in conjunction with the government, which involves raising awareness and developing standards around security products

Working with Code Club, a national network of volunteer-led coding clubs for children in schools, which aims to start clubs in at least 25% of all UK primary schools by 2015

Julian David, head of TechUK, said that the body was formed to take advantage of the opportunities provided by technology in the UK and for industry players to take an active role in challenges - such as building more efficient energy networks and transforming the delivery of health and social care.