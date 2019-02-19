Vodafone's DreamLab app lets you fight cancer and avoid procrastination at work

DreamLab – an app created by Vodafone and Imperial College London that uses your phone's computing power to support cancer research – has found a new use: keeping employees from being glued to their devices during meetings.

Vodafone has teamed up with Rolls-Royce and The British Council, providing staff with charging lockers to use at work. While the handsets are locked up and charging, the app uses their combined power to perform thousands of calculations to speed up research – and workers aren't distracted by checking their emails.

"DreamLab is a great example of the power of connectivity and technology to change the world for the better," said Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and External Affairs Director at Vodafone UK.

"We are delighted that Rolls-Royce and The British Council are adopting DreamLab in the workplace, and hope others will follow suit. The more people and businesses we bring on board, the faster we can collectively crunch life-saving cancer research data."

Try it at home

If you fancy helping out, but your employer isn't part of the pilot program, you can still download the DreamLab app to your own phone – even if you aren't a Vodafone customer.

To get started, just download the app for Android or iOS, then remember to open it before plugging your phone in to charge. The app will get busy in the background while you're doing important things (like sleeping).

The app is totally free to use with a Wi-Fi connection on any network, and if you're on Vodafone, the company will foot the bill for any mobile data it uses.