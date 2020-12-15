Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery steps down

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery is to leave the company in February and will be replaced by Group Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer Ahmed Essam.

Jeffery first joined the Newbury-based operator in 2004, spending the best part of a decade as CEO of the Group’s Enterprise division during which he handled the £1 billion acquisition and integration of Cable & Wireless.

He was appointed chief executive in 2016 at a time when Vodafone was struggling with a challenging regulatory environment, fierce competition, and customer service issues.

Vodafone UK CEO

Jeffery has overseen a turnaround through investments in 5G, IoT and a converged core network, new customer propositions, and improvements to customer satisfaction levels.

These achievements were recognised at the 2020 Mobile Industry Awards when he was named ‘Person of the Year’.

He will formally depart on February 15th to take up a position elsewhere, while Essam will assume the top job two weeks earlier and will remain on the Vodafone group Executive Committee.

He joined Vodafone in 1999 and has held a range of commercial and executive roles across the company’s various markets, including a spell as CEO of Europe cluster and as CEO of Vodafone Egypt. Alex Froment-Curtil will become Group Chief Commercial Officer on the same date.

“I want to thank Nick for his contribution to Vodafone over his many years with the company and in particular for the achievement in recent years of strengthening Vodafone UK’s position in the UK market,” said Nick Read, CEO Vodafone Group.

“I am pleased that Ahmed, an experienced Vodafone executive, has accepted this new role as CEO of Vodafone UK and I welcome Alex to his new Group role and to the Vodafone Group Executive Committee.”