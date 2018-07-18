Vodafone expands IoT range for businesses

Vodafone has launched a number of business focused Internet of Things (IoT) devices as it looks to bring more connectivity to the workplace.

The operator has unveiled two new "digital building" solutions that Vodafone says can help the likes of airports, office and shopping centres get a better, smarter insight into how their businesses function on a day-to-day basis.

The new products include remote video monitoring and an energy management platform that allows companies to become greener as well as smarter, as Vodafone predicts that the number of IoT connections in buildings is set to increase from 0.1 million in 2016 to 2.1 million by 2024.

Vodafone business IoT

The first new offering is Vodafone Building Surveillance, a video monitoring platform that works alongside existing CCTV services to monitor multiple sites remotely.

The service includes a smart analytics dashboard to set up alerts for certain incidents, such as if motion is detected in a specified area, with all footage being watermarked and stored securely in the cloud.

Also launching is Vodafone Building Energy Management, which monitors systems such as lighting, air conditioning, refrigeration and heating into a single cloud platform that can be managed remotely and on multiple devices.

This also comes with a dashboard offering insights into business KPIs and real-time performance, allowing users to tweak how individual systems operate in order to save energy, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

“Digital Building solutions present a significant opportunity for organisations to embrace new technologies to ensure space, resources and costs are optimised," said Anne Sheehan, director of Vodafone UK Enterprise.

"As a global leader in IoT services (with more than 68 million IoT connections) we are well placed to work with our customers to create solutions that deliver real business benefits fast.”