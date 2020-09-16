Virgin Media launch new 4G plans to keep UK SMBs connected

Virgin Media is expanding its small business and home office portfolio with the launch of converged networking products that promise to keep customers connected even if there is an issue with their fixed line broadband.

The ‘4G Back-Up’ service provides SMBs with a 4G dongle that plugs into an existing Virgin Media router.

Should anything happen to the wired broadband connection, the router will automatically switch to the mobile network, minimising disruption. The service costs £7 a month with any fibre package and there are no data restrictions.

Although Virgin Media says an issue is unlikely, it has suffered a number of significant outages in the past - most notably in July.

Virgin Media SMB

Meanwhile, ‘4G Start-Up’ also provides SMBs with a dongle that can be used until Virgin Media has completed the engineering work for a new connection. This ensures businesses can remain connected if they move premises or are switching from another provider. 4G Start-Up is £40 a month with any business broadband package.

Both complement the recently launched ‘HomeWorks’ service which provides home workers with “busines-grade” engineering support, IT assistance, and security.

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen millions of people work from home rather than commute to the office and with lockdown restrictions still in place, there is acknowledgement that this could become a long-term trend.

While the UK’s broadband infrastructure has largely remained resilient despite the additional demand, many organisations are now looking to move beyond ‘ad-hoc’ measures and ensure that employees have access to sufficient, reliable connectivity.

“Our new 4G Start-up and Back-up services provides complete reassurance for businesses wanting to get online and stay connected no matter what,” said Gregg Pearce, Director of SOHO at Virgin Media. “We know that providing a reliable and always-on connection is essential and are pleased to be supporting UK small business to rebound with disruption-free connectivity they can depend on.”

Other mobile and broadband operators are also offering new services and products to remote workers, such as dedicated second lines.