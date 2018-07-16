Three launches SME-focused Simply Business mobile offering

Three has announced a shake-up of its small business offerings as it looks to help more of the UK's SMEs get work done.

The operator has today launched Simply Business, an SME-focused new offering that aims to remove one headache for the UK's small businesses.

Simply Business offers three data plans, each with unlimited texts and minutes, as well as Three's Go Roam offering, which provides roaming services in 71 countries across the world.

The top-end Simply Business deal, costing from £17.50 per month for 24 months, gives 40GB data usage, with a 20GB plan costing from £12.50 per month and a 2GB plan costing from £7.50 per month.

Three Simply Business

The launch comes as Three reveals research that SMEs are increasingly dependent on mobile devices to operate properly.

A survey of 1,000 UK small businesses by the company found more than three quarters (81 percent) agreeing that the latest smartphones fulfilled most of their business needs, with over a quarter (26 percent) claiming they have more reliable or faster internet on their smartphone compared to their fixed line internet.

Nearly two thirds (63 percent) said that their mobile phone was “very important” for their job (63 percent) ahead of a laptop (51 percent) or desktop computer (49 percent).

41 percent expected to rely more on their mobile device in the next year, but one in five (23 percent) said that they found mobile phone packages complicated.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the British economy," said Three chief commercial officer Richard Woodward.

"At Three, we recognise that today more than ever, great value, reliable and easy access to technology is crucial to help small businesses succeed, whether they are at home, abroad or on the move. Our new Simply Business offering is intended to meet that need. From young start-ups, to microbusinesses, to local family firms, Simply Business allows SMEs to keep their business connected and their costs down by offering more data to meet their growth.”