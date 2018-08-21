Three CTO Bryn Jones departs

Three CTO Bryn Jones has left the company after six years, believing the time is right for a career and lifestyle change.

Jones joined Three in May 2012 and was responsible for network strategy, design and deployment. Prior to that he was Director of Mobile Delivery at Virgin Media.

“Bryn has been core to improving our customer experience and, more recently, putting the foundations and contracts in place for our new 5G network,” a Three spokesperson told TechRadar Pro.

Three CTO

“Having travelled daily from Bath to Reading, Maidenhead and occasionally London every day throughout his 6 years with us, Bryn is keen to make some changes to his work-life balance which means he will be able to spend more time with his family.

“We would like to thank Bryn for his leadership, development of the network team and the incredible improvements he and his team have delivered on behalf of Three. Bryn has been a real asset to our organisation and a key player in making Three the most reliable network.”

Three is currently undergoing a major overhaul of its network as it prepares for the launch of 5G, most likely late in 2020. CEO Dave Dyson believes its spectrum assets mean it could lead the UK mobile market for the first time when next-generation networks arrive.

Core network upgrades will see software-defined technology move functions closer to customer at the edge, with virtualised functions allowing for new services. It’s also replacing legacy IT systems across the board to improve its operations.