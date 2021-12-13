Three Business hopes digital transformation will accelerate growth

Audio player loading…

Three has completed the first phase of a multi-million-pound investment in its B2B division’s digital infrastructure, claiming the new platform will allow it to better serve its business customers.

The operator has traditionally lagged behind its rivals in the business segment of the UK market but is now devoting significant resources to expand its share.

Back in 2020 it hired Mike Tomlinson as managing director of Three Business, while the company has recently grown its partner network to include Sprint, Business Mobiles, Yappl (A1 Comms) and Get Connected to expand its reach.

Three Business IT

Three Business says it has had to build out its IT infrastructure from scratch, but the advantage of this is that it has been able to take advantage of a wide range of digitally-native technologies. Technical partners include Amdocs, DocuSign, Adobe, Tariffcom, and Astute.

Specifically, Three claims the platform will ensure it can be flexible and responsive enough to respond to changing demands, while ensuring a consistent and improved experience across its telesales, digital sales, partner, and retail channels.

The new technological ecosystem will go live in January for all new customers with existing customers migrated over the course of the next 12 months. Meanwhile, one hundred new roles at Three Business will be created, with more expected in the new year.

“This year the market response to Three Business has been amazing and we clearly have a significant role to play over the next five years and beyond,” said Tomlinson. “To support our channel and customer experience we have completed phase one of our digital transformation providing a much improved modern, reliable business infrastructure. We now have an innovative, digital platform upon which our future propositions will be launched and we look forward to sharing more exciting news throughout 2022.”