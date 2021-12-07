This Nintendo Switch deal includes Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and is perfect for Christmas

If you missed out on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, a new Nintendo Switch deal is available at Game that bundles in Pikmin 3.

The Nintendo Switch bundle is priced at just £269.99, and includes the neon version of the console and a physical copy of the excellent Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which is perfect for young and old gamers alike. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best deals in your area.)

With the Nintendo Switch now retailing for just £259.99 in the UK, it means you're technically getting Pikmin 3 Deluxe for just £10, which is a tidy saving considering it usually costs £44.99.

With Nintendo already warning that it won't be able to meet the demand for its console over the holidays, this is a tempting bundle for anyone who's planning on purchasing a Nintendo Switch before Christmas.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

Get a Nintendo Switch neon console plus the fabulous Pikmin 3 Deluxe effectively thrown in for just a £10 with this great bundle at Game. With the Switch likely to be one of the hottest gifts this Christmas, this is a great chance to secure the console while stocks last.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be incredibly popular, and it's easy to see why. Nintendo’s hybrid console still has plenty of great-looking titles to come, such as Breath of the Wild 2, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Splatoon 3, so it’s hard to see demand waning any time soon.

Nintendo also has three models available to consumers to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch, portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, and the recently refined and improved Nintendo Switch OLED.

