This new Linux malware targets ecommerce sites ahead of Black Friday

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Linux backdoor on compromised ecommerce servers that intercepts and exfiltrates sensitive customer information, including credit card details.

The malicious agent, dubbed linux_avp is written in Golang, and was discovered by researchers at Sansec, who were approached by an affected merchant who couldn’t seem to get rid of malware from his store.

“It [linux_avp] is being deployed around the world since last week and takes commands from a control server in Beijing,” note the researchers in their analysis of the malware.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with streaming sites like Netflix so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey won't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and we'd hugely appreciate if you'd share your experiences with us. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

The discovery of the malware across ecommerce stores all around the world comes mere days before the Black Friday shopping extravaganza.

Flying under the radar

According to the researchers, the attackers first run automated tests to probe ecommerce websites against dozens of known vulnerabilities. As soon as one is found, it installs a backdoor and uploads the linux_avp server agent.

Digesting the technical details about the agent’s functions, BleepingComputer reports that the linux_avp agent injects fake payment forms on checkout pages displayed to customers of the compromised stores. Further analysis reveals that the fake payment form written in PHP is designed to steal and exfiltrate customers' payment and personal information.

The researchers note that the IP address used to fetch the fake payment page, is hosted in Hong Kong and has previously been observed as a skimming exfiltration endpoint in July and August of this year.

Sansec notes that it found the malware on several US and EU-based servers, though last checked, no other antivirus vendor recognized this malware.