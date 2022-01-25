This amazing PS5 SSD deal is back – the WD Black SN850 is down to its lowest-ever price

If you've been waiting for a great PS5 SDD deal, Amazon has dropped the price of one of the best PS5 SSDs to its lowest-ever price.

The WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD with heatsink was on sale last week, and has now returned to its lowest-ever price of just £149.99. That's a huge saving of 42% on an SSD which comes with PlayStation 5’s lead system architect Mark Cerny's seal of approval.

If you're a PC gamer and plan on putting this SSD in your rig, you can also save 33% on PC Game Pass, giving you access to hundreds of games. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

If you want to save a little more cash but don't mind installing a heatsink, the WD Black SN850 1TB without a heatsink is also on sale and can be yours for £124.99, which is 19% off. You'll need to purchase a heatsink if you intend to use this drive on PS5, which bumps the price up to £133.98 in total.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD, which is fully PS5-compatible, and it even beats the deals we saw over Black Friday 2021 by some margin.

It's easy to see why the WD Black SN850 was recommended by Sony's Mark Cerny, too. It's capable of blazing-fast read speeds, up to 7000 MB/s to be exact, and has a heatsink installed so you can use it on PS5 without worry. It also fits all of Sony's SSD requirements, so you don't need to fret about the drive not fitting or being too slow in the future.

If you're running out of room on your PS5's internal storage, this is a fantastic SSD deal that is unlikely to beat any time soon, so don't miss out. This drive is also a great buy for PC gamers, too.

WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe Gaming SSD with heatsink: £257.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £108 - This is the lowest price we've seen on the WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD, and it's the perfect fit for any PS5 owners who want to add more internal storage to their console. At 42% off, we don't expect to see this discount beaten any time soon.

WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD without heatsink: £153.99 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £29 - If you're comfortable with attaching a heatsink, or simply want to add an NVMe SSD to your gaming PC, the WD Black SN850 1TB without a heatsink is currently 19% off at Amazon. Remember: you will need to purchase a heatsink if you want to use this drive on PS5.

QIVYNSRY M.2 Heatsink NVME 2280 SSD Heat Sink: £12.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save £4 - This heatsink will fit the WD Black SN850 and it also meets the size requirements to fit inside a PS5. If you do opt for the standard drive over the WD Black SN850 with heatsink, make sure you grab this before installing it.

The PS5 only comes with 667GB of usable storage, and with the average game taking up anywhere from 20GB to 80GB, space can fill up quickly. The WD Black SN850 is a super-fast SSD that meets all of Sony's specifications and you won't have to worry about any future PS5 games being held back either, as this SSD is actually faster than Sony's blazing-fast internal drive.

At 1TB, you're also getting plenty of space to store your games, so you won't have to keep deleting titles from your library and redownloading them in the future. You can also install either of these SDD drives in your gaming PC to give you rapid load times and boot times if you install your OS on one.

