Directgov gets its own Freeview channel

The government has formed a partnership with Teletext to bring the delights of the Directgov to Freeview.

Directgov is the government's digital information service, helping people with things as diverse as motoring, finding a job or how to receive benefits.

The service will now be available to people through page 750 on Teletext, but there is also a dedicated service on Freeview channel 106.

Delight

"We are delighted to be able to open up our services to Teletext users on Freeview," said Jayne Nickalls - Chief Executive of Directgov.

"We have ambitious goals, and despite already achieving 11 million visits per month online, we know that there are many more people who could benefit from Directgov's services and information provided in this way.

"Directgov is available through various channels, online, on TV and on mobile, and we are keen to champion emerging platforms. Ultimately we have the technology available to us and we will embrace whichever channels effectively make public services available on demand."

Of course, the most obvious way to get to Directgov info is through its website.