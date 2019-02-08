Surface Studio 2 is now on sale in the UK – but boy it’s expensive

Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2 is now on sale in the UK with the price for the base version of the machine starting at £3,549.

The all-in-one sequel has been available over in the US for some time now, having been launched back in October of last year, with pre-orders going live immediately. But the delay isn’t surprising, as we often have to wait quite some time for Microsoft hardware to make its way over to these shores.

The more disappointing news for UK punters is that, as is often the case these days, the price in pounds is pretty much the same as the dollar amount, despite these currencies' relative values.

In fact, the Surface Studio 2 starts at $3,499 in the US, so the price of £3,549 is actually slightly more than the dollar figure.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s all-in-one is considerably more expensive when compared to the pricing of the original. With the first Surface Studio, £3,549 is where the mid-range model is pitched (it’s still on sale), not the entry-level PC (which is £2,999).

Still, if you’re tempted to buy the Surface Studio 2, at least you can now do so in the UK, and you can pick one up either direct from Microsoft, or alternatively from John Lewis (where you get a three-year guarantee).

Speedier Studio

The aforementioned base model priced at £3,549 comes with an Intel Core i7-7820HQ (yes, a 7th-gen processor), 16GB of system RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics solution, and a 1TB SSD.

The next model up costs £4,249 and doubles the RAM to 32GB while upgrading the graphics card to a GTX 1070. The top-end Surface Studio 2 also comes with 32GB of system memory and a GTX 1070, plus it doubles the SSD to 2TB.

If your wallet can stand the heat, there are some very compelling reasons to pick up the Surface Studio 2 despite the ramped-up asking price, as we observed in our review. This is not a machine designed for your average user, but the creative types who will benefit from everything the all-in-one offers could well find the PC worth forking out for.