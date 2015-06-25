Windows 10 replaces 'Bliss'ful desktop for smoky Tron-inspired background

Microsoft created a lightshow to capture the hero image for the desktop background on Windows 10. With ambitious plans to get Windows 10 on one billion devices within the next few years, the image of the Windows logo, captured with smoke, glass and lasers, will instantly become one of the most visible photographs.

Prior to this latest photograph, the Bliss desktop theme on Windows XP is probably the most iconic desktop photo, depicting a grassy hill set against blue skies and white clouds.

A window into the future

The Windows 10 background was captured by photographer Bradley Munkowitz in a studio in San Francisco, California. Known for his work on Oblivion and the futuristic Tron movie, Munkowitz wanted to create a glass portal with light shining through the Windows logo.

The resulting image matches well with Windows 10's darker theme, but unfortunately it won't be animated as seen in the Microsoft video.

Windows 10

Windows 10 will begin shipping to consumers on July 29. Owners of Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will be able to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

For those not eligible for the free for the first year promotion, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 Home will cost $129 and Windows 10 Pro will retail for $199. The company also ran campaigns in the UK and Eurozone countries, revealing that the prices in those regions will be £99.99 and €135.

The software will bring back the Start menu – the feature was controversially removed on Windows 8. New features include a new Microsoft Edge browser, Cortana digital voice assistant and Continuum for hybrid convertible notebook owners to seamlessly transition between tablet and laptop modes.

Let us know what you think of the new Windows 10 background theme in the comments.