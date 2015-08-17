Microsoft readies Dynamics CRM for integration with Windows 10

Microsoft will support previous versions of Dynamics CRM on Windows 10. Dynamics CRM users with versions no earlier than 2011 can continue to use the data input tool as long as they are accessing the web client on Internet Explorer 11.

Those clients on the most recent version of Dynamics CRM will be able to access the web client on Microsoft's new Edge browser starting in September.

CRM for Outlook for Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 does not work on Windows 10 with Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft says it is working on a fix and a workaround is in place.

What's new with Dynamics?

Microsoft is rallying testers for the upcoming version of Dynamics CRM, which is expected to launch before the end of the year.

Microsoft recently acquired Incent Games, the parent company of sales gamification platform FantasySalesTeam. Microsoft will integrate the solution into its Dynamics CRM suite.

FantasySalesTeam is a platform that takes its premise from fantasy sports. Microsoft hopes FantasySalesTeam will drive adoption and usage of Microsoft CRM products in fun and creative ways.

Dynamics CRM revenue increased 6% annually during fiscal 2014.